Nigeria: Governors Describe Killing of Rice Farmers in Borno As Obnoxious, Wicked

30 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

GOVERNORS of the thirty six states of the country under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF have described the killing of over forty (43) rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28, 2020, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.

In a statement signed yesterday night by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the action of the Boko Haram Insurgents have brought back what they described as the ugly memories of several dastardly attacks on soft targets in the state.

The statement read, "The farmers were attacked while harvesting their produce totally oblivious of the danger that awaits them in nearby bushes. This method is consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists feel overpowered by the security operatives or feel their backs against the wall.

"Governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) view this attack, like many before it, as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.

"This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation's security architecture. It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

"Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.

"Governors are concerned that the carnage is degenerating beyond explicable limits, yet again, and the catalogue of destruction is not only seeming to be endless and intractable but it has an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.

"Finally, the NGF will collectively review these issues at our next meeting to forge the way forward."

Vanguardngr.com

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

