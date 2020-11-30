Tanzania: Chadema Top Brass Meets to Discuss 'Rebels'

Dar es Salaam — Political heat is mounting as the opposition Chadema party is expected to decide the fate of its 19 members whose swearing-in as MPs is disputed by the party.

The 19 female members were 'nominated' by the National Electoral Commission (Nec) for special seats and were subsequently sworn-in as lawmakers by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, on Tuesday.

But Chadema - which refused to accept the official results of the October 28 presidential election - said it had not submitted any names of Special Seats to Nec for the nomination.

"Under legal procedures, anyone who wants to be nominated for special seats should fill in special forms and get approval from their respective political party. I have not approved any form for the special seats," said Chadema secretary general John Mnyika at a press briefing on Wednesday.

As a result, Mr Mnyika said, the party's central committee would hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the issue which raises questions over who could was behind the nomination.

The MPs whom majority are members of the party's female wing (Bawacha) were summoned for hearing during the Chadema's central committee emergency meeting Friday.