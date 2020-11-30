Tanzania: Kingsley Ulinfun Appointed UBA Tanzania Managing Director

Dar es Salaam — The United Bank for Africa Tanzania (UBA Bank) has on Sunday announced the appointment of Kingsley Ulinfun as the banks new managing director, he takes over from Usman Iman Isiaka.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, United Bank For Africa Tanzania Ltd Board chairman Tuvako Manongi said that the appointment of Kingsley Ulinfun brings on board immense experience of 24 years and financial in-service industry.

Ulinfun has worked with the bank in various positions including chief credit officer and head of retail and consumer banking.

'We have found a dynamic individual, who has a great passion for banking and this is a quality we believe United Bank for Africa Tanzania Ltd needs in these extremely competitive times. We are confident our new managing director will deliver great results,' the board chairman said.

He added that the appointment of Ulinfun reflects the strength of UBA Group as Pan-African bank for the growth of business and its commitment to catalyze growth of Africa as it embarks in the execution of innovative digital play across the continent.

Ulinfun holds an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Benin, Benin City Nigeria.

In his remarks, Ulinfun expressed excitement and optimism for his new role and undertook to build on the strong foundation that his predecessor has laid.

Ulinfun said he was upbeat about the UBA Banks business prospects and has intimated championing a renewed focus on digitization, optimizing business processes and achieving operational excellence as his key priority areas in the short term.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'We want to enhance our customers experience by reviewing our working procedures and improving our core banking system. Additionally, we will embark on a digital transformation journey so as to make our services more accessible and friendly,' Ulinfun added.

He said that the UBA Bank will continue promoting and various engagement with partners and stakeholders which the bank has been doing for the past. He gave an examples as how the bank has working closely with the Government of Tanzania on various sectors citing the recent Tanesco loan and participation in supporting the construction of the Julius Nyerere hydroelectric power project by providing Bank Guarantees of $366 million, amongst others.

The Bank serves over 20 million customers, across its approximately 1000 branches and over 30,000 ATMs, PoS and agencies in Africa.

Operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services.