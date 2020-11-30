Mauritania Independence Day Message

document

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Mauritania as you celebrate your 60th National Day of Independence.

The United States is honored to have been the first country to recognize Mauritania's independence on November 28th, 1960. We strongly support your reforms to root out corruption, attract foreign investment, and make Mauritania a more just, open, and inclusive society. We applaud your administration's progress in addressing Mauritania's long-standing struggle with slavery and human trafficking and look forward to further success on this front.

We appreciate Mauritania's leadership as President of the G5 Sahel in 2020 and laud your nation's efforts to increase the region's security sector capacity, address underlying causes of terrorism, and strengthen the voices of mainstream leaders in vulnerable populations.

May all Mauritanians enjoy peace, prosperity, and good health in the year ahead.