Somalia: Eight Victims of Mogadishu Suicide Bombing Buried in Mass Grave

28 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Eight youths who were killed in a suicide bombing last night at Gelato Devino ice cream parlour Aden Adde International Airport, have been buried at the Military Hospital.

One of the deceased youth worked for the Immigration and Nationality Agency, returned to the country yesterday after a business trip from Ethiopia.

The funeral was attended by Somali National Army officers, government officials, civilians and some relatives of the youths who were jointly buried.

In a statement posted on its online affiliate media, the Al-Shabaab terror group claimed resposibility for the attack saying their suicide bomber killed people.

The blast comes at a time of heightened tensions in Mogadishu over the country's electoral process, which has yet to be agreed upon, and there are fears that it could lead to unrest.

Opposition members have been meeting in Mogadishu for several days, boycotting and calling for the replacement of government-appointed electoral commissions, and nothing has been agreed so far.

