Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania Appoints Former High Court Judge As Board Chairman

Dar es Salaam — Telecom company Vodacom Tanzania has appointed Justice Mihayo as board chairman with effect from November 1.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE)-listed mobile network operator has also appointed Ms Raisibe Morathi as a board member with effect from November 1, 2020, replacing Mr Sitholiswe Mdlalose who has resigned.

Mr Mihayo takes over from Margaret Ikongo who served the position on an interim basis.

"Ms Ikongo remains as an independent non-executive director and she resumes her position as chairperson of Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee," part of a company statement reads.

Mr Mihayo is an advocate of the High Court, holding a degree in Law from the University of Dar es Salaam.

Besides his new position, Mr Mihyo is president of Tanzania Retired Judges Association, a commissioner in the National Electoral Commission and the chairman of the board of directors of the Tanzania Tourist Board.

Vodacom's statement adds that Mr Mihayo has an experience of more than 45 years in his justice career of which seven years was as a judge of the High Court of Tanzania.

He has also served as a board member of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, the president of the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) and president of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

According to Vodacom Plc, the newly-appointed board member Morathi is a chartered accountant, with additional qualification being advanced management program from INSEAD (France).

The company also appointed her as its Chief Financial Officer and executive director of Vodacom Group.

She joined the company from the Nedbank Group where she had been the group chief financial officer since September 2009.

She has a cumulative 26 years of experience in financial services in various large corporates in South Africa including in Nedbank Group, Sanlam Group and the industrial development corporation.

She is also a non-executive director on the boards of Vodacom South Africa and Safaricom Plc.