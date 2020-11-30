Tanzania: Azam, Yanga Battle for Top Position in Mainland League

Dar es Salaam — The eagerly-awaited encounter of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League between Young Africans (Yanga) and Azam Football Club takes place today at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The match has been scheduled to start from 7pm and will decide which of the two teams that tie 25 points at the top will continue leading the league standings.

This is the 25th game in the history of the two teams as in their past 24 matches, each team has won eight times, drew eight times and lost eight times.

Azam FC are leading the league standings with the best goal differences and have scored 18 goals and conceded five while Yanga have scored 13 goals with four goals against. Apart from the match, Ruvu Shooting also play today against Tanzania Prisons at the Uhuru Stadium from 2pm while Gwambina will be away facing Mwadui FC at the Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga from 4pm.

Kagera Sugar will also play today against Biashara Mara United at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Besides the expectation of a full tactical game, players like Prince Dube and Obrey Chirwa, both of Azam FC and Yanga's Michael Sarpong, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacouba Sogne and Carlos Stenio Fernandes Guimaraes do Carmo alias Carlinhos are expected to hype the encounter.

Another player to watch in the encounter is Farid Mussa who will likely playing for Yanga against his former club. Farid is one of Azam FC's products before he featured for the Spanish side, CD Tenerife.

Victory will be very important to both teams as Yanga surely need to go top while Azam FC target to dominate the top position. The clubs' coaches were busy sharpening their teams ahead of the match.