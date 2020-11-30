Tanzania: Airtel Money Customers Can Now Receive Money From Over 200 Countries

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania customers can now receive receive money instantly into Airtel Money wallets from over 200 countries worldwide.

This after the telecom company launched the 'Vuka Boda' campaign teaming up with world recognized international remittances companies such as Thunes, TERAPAY, and MFS Africa remittance hubs.

The deal now enables subscribers to receive from across the world through different Money transfer operators such as World Remit, Ria, Remitly, Master Remit, Small World, Paypal, Payquick, Western Union and Mama Money.

According to the teleco key countries with highest traffic includes United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Norway, South Korea among others.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Airtel Tanzania Director of Airtel Money services Isack Nchunda said the launch of 'Vuka Boda na Airtel Money' widens the access to money transfer for recipients in urban and rural areas of Tanzania.

"They can now receive money transfers directly to their mobile wallets without the need of a bank account or internet connection. Our vision has always been to provide unique and affordable products and services which fit in to the daily lives of customers,' Nchunda said.

He added: The launch is aimed at further promoting and deepening financial inclusion among Tanzanians. As per the latest statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Tanzania has more than 30.5 million mobile money subscriptions with total mobile money transactions value pegged at more than TZS 11.5 trillion by September 2020.

In recent years, mobile money has evolved from traditional payments such as domestic remittances and airtime top-ups, to more complex financial products.

"We are delighted to ensure that Tanzanians can now have access to financial support from their family and friends from across the world. This has allowed us to give our customers options of sending and receiving money, and Airtel promises to continue to further provide all around convenient, safe and secure services" Nchunda said.

Commenting on the receiving money from over 200 countries, Airtel Tanzania communications manager Jackson Mmbando said that mobile money has already helped reduce transaction costs, improved safety for individuals and businesses, and enhanced the efficiency of the economy by reducing the need for users to travel long distances to make transactions in person.