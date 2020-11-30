Somalia: Mogadishu Port Manager Escapes Bomb Attack On His Vehicle

28 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu port manager Ahmed Mohamed has survived a bomb attack on his vehicle in Mogadishu.

The manager was heading to work when IED suspected to have been planted on the roadside went off. Sources confirmed that the official escaped unhurt.

In an interview with Dalsan TV, the port manager said his two bodyguards were injured they are receiving treatment at Keisaney hospital.

"Right now I'm at the job, but the bodyguards are receiving treatment. I thank god I escaped the landmine," he told Dalsan TV on the phone.

AlQaeda linked group Alshabab have claimed responsibility for the attack via the internet saying the Port Manager narrowly escaped death.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after a suicide bomber killed eight people who were all youths in Mogadishu.

Alshabab militants are fighting in the horn of the African nation over a decade to topple the UN-backed government.

The group was chased away from Mogadishu in 2011 by the Somali National Army and AMISOM, while the group was chased away the from capital but they still carry out attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

