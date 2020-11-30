Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

28 November 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Q/Centers in Enda Ghiorghis (7), Senafe (2), and, Mai-Mine (2) in the Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, twenty-one patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 498.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 577.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

 

