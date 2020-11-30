Sudan: 19 Sovereign Council Employees Test Positive for Covid-19

Khartoum — The press bureau of the Council of Ministers reported on Thursday the presence of 19 COVID-19 cases among employees of the Council.

Employees tested were those who have been in recent contact with the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omar Manis, who was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Employees who tested positive include Dalya El Roubi, media advisor in the prime minister's office, Mahmoud Hussein, responsible for financial and administrative affairs in the prime minister's office, Yousef El Bashir, director of the cabinet affairs minister's office.

Last month, El Sadig El Mahdi received a positive test result for COVID-19. El Mahdi passed away on Thursday after three weeks of treatment against the virus in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates.

Following El Mahdi's positive test result on October 29, all government officials were subjected to a coronavirus test, the Council of Ministers reported. The testing round showed positive results for Sheikh Khidir, senior advisor to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, and Ali Bakheet, his office manager.

At the time, Prime Minister Hamdok and other government officials tested negative.

Since then, a number of government officials have contracted the virus including the Minister of Health, Osama Abdelrahim.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that 3,025 cases of coronavirus were recorded so far in November, which is the highest infection rate reported since May.

