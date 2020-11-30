Gambia: You Need to Know What Is in the Budget

Up till the time of going to press late last night Deputies at the National Assembly were debating the Estimates of the expenditure for the year 2021.

Needless to say, the expenditure and net lending for 2020 is estimated to be D31 billion, which is D3 billion more than what was estimated at the beginning of the year. This will significantly increase the budget deficit and therefore the debt burden of The Gambia. This is coupled with a significant slowdown in GDP growth, a decline in tax revenues and an increase in health expenditure as well as multiple thresholds according to the Minister on the 2020 budget, such as stimulus package and relief support to the vulnerable.

Foroyaa will publish the full statement of the Minister of Finance on the 2021. Estimates and the intervention of Deputies.