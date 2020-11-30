Liberia: NASSCORP Executes Nationwide Validation Exercise

27 November 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Alphonso Toweh

The Director-General of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), Dewitt Von Ballmoos has disclosed that, the corporation is presently carrying out a vigorous nation-wide validation process across the country where all of its beneficiaries are situated.

This exercise, according to VonBallmoos, is amongst other things intended to track a comprehensive statistical data for all of NASSCORP's direct beneficiaries to include the pensioners in Liberia.

A validation exercise, as VonBallmoos puts it, is expected to last for some weeks. He told legislative reporters on Tuesday at the Capitol Building after a brief meeting with House Speaker, Dr. Bhofa Chambers that, NASSCORP will at times live up to its statutory mandate by taking care of wellbeing of its targeted beneficiaries across Liberia.

VonBallmoos in his extemporaneous chat with journalists further said that, his cooperation is taking its statutory mandate very seriously and will always do what is right for its beneficiaries as enshrined in its statutory mandate. Meanwhile, VonBallmoos has revealed that the corporation is operating in nine of the fifteen (15) political Sub-divisions of Liberia.He mentioned among other counties to include, but not limited to Bong, Margibi, Nimba, Montserrado Counties, among others.

