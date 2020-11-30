Liberia: If You Love Liberia, Say Yes to Referendum

Ahead of the much anticipated December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial, Representative By-Elections and the National Referendum, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill is rallying Liberians to say 'yes' to all propositions contained in the referendum if they love Liberia.

Addressing journalists in Monrovia recently, the State Minister also rubbished report that the referendum has been cancelled.

Minister McGill said the Court did not stop the Referendum, but asked the National Elections Commission (NEC) to separate the propositions.

In a passionate plead during the press conference, Minister McGill called on all Liberians to vote 'yes' to all the propositions contained in the referendum.

"The only way you will not support the referendum is when you do not love the country, but if you love the country, you will vote for all the propositions," Minister McGill rallies Liberians.

He further added "This is not about political parties' issues, it is about the country, let's make this history work together."

According to him, only those he calls 'selfish, greedy politicians' will not want the tenures of President, Vice President, Senators and Representatives to be reduced.

He reminded Liberians that former Chief Justice, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott's Constitution Review Committee (CRC) spent lots of monies provided by partners of Liberia during the regime of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Liberians spoke their minds as it relates to the referendum process.

"The views of Liberians need to be respected," he said.

Minister McGill said President George Weah proposed for the reduction of the tenure of the president, senators, and representatives and dual citizenship with a good intention.

Originally, Dual citizenship was not part of the propositions that were agreed upon by Liberians during the Constitution Review Process, but the State's Minister said it was intended to give Liberians outside of the country an opportunity to hold their two citizenships.

He added "If the Liberian people do not want to change it, no problem, but there is no reason to fear."

Minister McGill

"This President does not want to stay long into power. People need to trust their leaders. If you want for the President to stay there for 12 years, we will be there and will stay change it. Greedy politicians need to understand," he stressed.

He called on those in the opposition community and Liberians in general to join he and others to vote all 'yes' for the propositions as sign of love to country.

"Those that are listening to me, it is your decision; do not let the politicians fool you," he said.

According to him, he will reach out and campaign for the propositions to sail through.

For his part, the Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus said the information in the national gazette that was published was confusing.

Giving justification for Liberians to vote for the propositions that are shortlisted for the referendum, Cllr. Cephus said the action of President George Weah to propose reduction of president's tenure was the first time in the history of Liberia.

At first, the National Elections Commission placed all the propositions in three; reduction in the tenures of president, senators and representatives was placed in one category represented by big and small chair; while dual citizenship was represented by two passports and umbrella and rain for dry seasons.

But Liberia's Supreme Court has mandated the NEC to have each of the propositions separated with single ballot paper printed for each of them as was agreed upon by the legislature.