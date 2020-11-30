Liberia: Pres. Weah Bemoans Maradona's Death

The President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah has bemoaned the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, who reportedly died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 of heart attack. The Liberian Leader described the loss of Maradona as a "very sad day for the soccer world".

He extended profound sympathies to the icon's family, the people of Argentina and "all lovers of the beautiful game".

According to an Executive Mansion release, the President touted the extraordinary story of Diego Maradona, who he said "unshackled himself from poverty" as a kid and used his "mastery of football to inspire millions".

The Liberian Leader, himself a former soccer legend who won many accolades including the coveted Ballon D'or as world and European footballer of the year, was also influenced by the Maradona story during his heyday. But despite his own exploits, marveled at the achievements of the Argentina megastar.

In addition to playing for his country's national team, Maradona also featured for popular European clubs, the likes of Barcelona and Napoli. His passing has created an enormous void for the world football.