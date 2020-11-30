Ghana: 'All New Changan Hunter Pick Up' Launched in Accra

Global Auto Major Changan Automobile Corporation in collaboration with Stallion Motors Ghana Limited, has launched the 'All New Changan Hunter Pick Up' in Accra.

The vehicle is the eighth model to be introduced onto the market by the automobile company with luxury and distinguishing features.

Its features include an airbag for the driver and front passenger seats, child safety lock and safety seat interface, electronic anti-theft and alarm.

Speaking at the launch the Brand Manager of Stallion Motors Ghana Limited, Manish Daryanani, said the pickup was one that had been designed to suit the country's road severity and satisfy customer's needs.

"Changan brand offers excellent value for money in terms of glamorous design, riding comfort, driving space, trim quality, cross country performance, drivability backed by intelligent safety features and prompt after sales service," he said.

Mr Daryanani further stated that the transportation needs of customers would be satisfied as the car had a large towing capacity and fuel tank.

"With its towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg, customers will be able to transport everything they need to meet your objectives. It has an 80-litre large fuel tank with fuel consumption as low as 8.2L/100km," he stated.

He said the vehicles would enhance the brand's principle of 'lasting safety', adding that "as the leading Chinese car producer, Changan International Corporation's target is to be one of the top 10 global car brands by year 2025 with more than six million units for annual sales."

He said that Changan sold to more than 8,500 people each day across the world for which reason the brand was gaining immense fame as it had been known for the value it added to automobiles.

Likewise, the Country Director of Stallion, Mash Mahtani said the launch of the new pickup added to the corporation's marketable collection and showed its commitment to the provision of quality and superior cars for Ghanaians.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Cedi and Gold Cab, Henry Osei who is a client of the company said the brand had been known for its lasting effects it had on clients.