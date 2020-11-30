Eritrea: Effective Trainings By Office of Auditor General

27 November 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Training organized by the Office of the Auditor-General and partners from inside and outside the country are producing encouraging results in ensuring an effective and efficient auditing system in the country.

Mr. Gebrezgiabhier Gebremedhin, Auditor General, noted that the Office of the Auditor-General is an institution responsible for auditing all Government institutions and State-owned enterprises, by regularly reviewing spending, use of resources and materials, effective management, and general performance.

Mr. Gebrezgiabhier also said that training is significant in ensuring internal auditing skills, upgrading the competence of accountants as well as tackling the existing loopholes in the field of accounting in the country.

Mr. Mengis Dagnew, Director General of Audit on his part indicating that training has been organized inside and outside the country to staff members mainly focusing on enhancing the quality of audit services and ensuring effective internal auditing, said that Eritrea is awarded for exemplary competence in regularity audit and quality assurance among others.

Mr. Gebreslassie Mehari, director of human resources development on his part stated that organizing training will be reinforced in the future.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.