Eritrea: Effective Trainings By Office of Auditor General

Training organized by the Office of the Auditor-General and partners from inside and outside the country are producing encouraging results in ensuring an effective and efficient auditing system in the country.

Mr. Gebrezgiabhier Gebremedhin, Auditor General, noted that the Office of the Auditor-General is an institution responsible for auditing all Government institutions and State-owned enterprises, by regularly reviewing spending, use of resources and materials, effective management, and general performance.

Mr. Gebrezgiabhier also said that training is significant in ensuring internal auditing skills, upgrading the competence of accountants as well as tackling the existing loopholes in the field of accounting in the country.

Mr. Mengis Dagnew, Director General of Audit on his part indicating that training has been organized inside and outside the country to staff members mainly focusing on enhancing the quality of audit services and ensuring effective internal auditing, said that Eritrea is awarded for exemplary competence in regularity audit and quality assurance among others.

Mr. Gebreslassie Mehari, director of human resources development on his part stated that organizing training will be reinforced in the future.