Eritrea: Nationwide Livestock Vaccination Program Underway

27 November 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Ministry of Agriculture launched a nation-wide mandatory livestock vaccination aimed at ensuring animal health.

According to the report from the Public Relations Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, about 1.5 million livestock and other domestic animals are expected to be vaccinated against animal diseases mainly sheep and goat pox, Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), Brucellosis, and rabies.

Speaking to Erina, the Director of Animal and Plant Health Division Dr. Yonas Weldu underlining the significance of vaccination in ensuring animal health indicated that the Ministry of Agriculture annually organizes vaccination programs with that end.

Regarding the progress of the vaccination program, Dr. Yonas also indicated that about 300 thousand sheep and goats, as well as 100 thousand cattle, have been vaccinated so far and that areas favorable for the spread of animal diseases have been identified and are given special attention.

Dr. Yonas, finally, called on farmers to bring their livestock to the nearest station for vaccination.

