Nigeria: Four States Plunged Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses

Kaduna — Four states in the north west zone have been thown into darkness following the collapse of the National grid.

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company announced this on Sunday in a statement.

The statement signed by the company's spokesman, Abduhazeez Abdullahi, said the affected states - Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, which are within its franchise, will not have electricity supply until the grid is backed up.

Abdullahi, added that the National Grid collapsed at about 11:26am on Sunday.

While expressing regrets over the incident, he said electricity supply would be restored as soon as the grid was backed up.

"We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise- Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states- is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning.

"Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences", the statement said.