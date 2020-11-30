Egyptair to Operate 58 Flights On Saturday

EgyptAir will operate on Saturday 58 flights to various international and domestic destinations, with 6,600 passengers on board.

In a statement released Friday, the national flag carrier said it will operate flights to each of Riyadh, Beirut, Baghdad, Accra, Jeddah, Medina, Dammam, Tunisia, Lagos, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Erbil, Abuja, Abu Dhabi, Khartoum, London, Paris, Madrid, Oman, Milan, Dubai, Bahrain, Moscow, Istanbul, Geneva, Sharjah, Brussels, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, New York, Budapest, Frankfurt, Athens, and Vienna.

EgyptAir will also operate nine domestic flights to each of Sharm el Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor and Aswan, in addition to four air cargo flights, according to the statement.