Egypt: Awqaf Min. - Egypt Succeeded in Improving Citizens' Living Conditions in 5 Years

27 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said on Friday Egypt, over the past five years, managed to improve the citizens' living conditions and infrastructure as well as setting up mega projects that contributed to limiting the flow of illegal immigration.

Delivering Friday sermon in Damietta governorate, Gomaa hailed the Life Saving Boats initiative, warning of the dangers of illegal immigration.

The minister called for holding the state sponsors of terrorism accountable and those which exploit the illegal immigrants to be terrorists accountable

Moreover, he lauded Emigration Minister Nabila Makram's participation in the sixth educational camp for distinguished imams, held in Damietta.

About 80 imams are partaking in the camp.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

