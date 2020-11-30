Egypt, Kazakhstan Probe Boosting Cooperation in Agricultural Field

Agriculture Minister El Sayyed el Quseir conferred with Kazakhstan ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif on means of boosting cooperation in the agricultural field.

During the meeting, they probed several agricultural production domains, including raising livestock, poultry, and fish farms projects, as well as the scientific research, and vet vaccines.

A technical expert panel from the two countries was formed, and is expected to hold a videoconference meeting on initiating the cooperation deals next week, el Quseir said.

For his side, the Kazakh ambassador thanked the minister, and expressed his wishes for more distinguished ties between the two countries.