Egypt: Govt - No Cover-Up in Number of Coronavirus-Linked Deaths in Egypt

The cabinet media center denied the reports circulated on some social media pages, alleging that public hospitals are covering up the real number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Egypt.

The center said in a statement Friday that it has contacted the Ministry of Health and Population, which dismissed such reports, stressing the State's keenness to ensure total transparency as regards announcing the number of coronavirus infections and fatalities; in coordination with the World Health Organization.

The statement noted that a central crisis room has been formed to follow up workflow at hospitals in line with the State's efforts to deal with a potential second wave of COVID-19.

The health ministry urged media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of any baseless information before publishing it to avoid causing confusion among citizens.