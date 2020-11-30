Egypt: Sisi Inspects Work Progress At Roads Network in Cairo

27 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected on Friday the workflow and the completion rates in some of the sites of the road and utility network development projects in Cairo, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi toured main axes in eastern Cairo, including the Salah Salem axis, Cairo Airport zone, Gesr Al Suez, and New Cairo city.

Sisi was briefed on the details of the executive steps taken at these sites, calling for constructing the biggest extension of traffic lanes at roads to achieve better traffic flow.

The president also instructed the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces to immediately establish "Ahalina 3" residential complex to provide appropriate and modern housing and services for the slums' residents.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.