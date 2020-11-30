Egypt: Sisi Inspects Work Progress At Roads Network in Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected on Friday the workflow and the completion rates in some of the sites of the road and utility network development projects in Cairo, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi toured main axes in eastern Cairo, including the Salah Salem axis, Cairo Airport zone, Gesr Al Suez, and New Cairo city.

Sisi was briefed on the details of the executive steps taken at these sites, calling for constructing the biggest extension of traffic lanes at roads to achieve better traffic flow.

The president also instructed the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces to immediately establish "Ahalina 3" residential complex to provide appropriate and modern housing and services for the slums' residents.