Ethiopia: Abiy Declares Fall of Tigray Capital to Federal Forces

28 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday announced that federal forces had conquered the Tigray capital of Mekele following weeks of

The declaration effectively meant the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) had taken over the last remaining fort of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Abiy said national forces conquered the city without harming civilians and destroying heritage sites.

"Since yesterday, our forces have been [planning] how to control Mekele without harming civilians. Accordingly, we have easily taken full control of the city this afternoon without any bloodshed. We have also freed over 7,000 members of the Federal North Command who had been stationed in Mekele," he said.

"The final militarily operation against the TPLF junta based in Mekele has officially ended today. What remains is hunting down hiding TPLF leaders and bringing them to justice."

PM Abiy also said the people of Tigray "approved that they were not alongside the TPLF members being hunted".

ENDF Chief of staff, General Berhanu Jula, confirmed that the armed forces have taken full control of Mekele.

The move came 48 hours after PM Abiy ordered the "final phase" of the crackdown on TPLF, once the ruling party of Ethiopia, but which Addis Ababa now considers a 'junta.'

TPLF earlier confirmed that the central part of Mekele city was under attack with "heavy weapons and artillery", saying the operation by the Ethiopian government began at about 10am.

Sources said residents were shocked by the sound of gunfire and heavy explosions.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.