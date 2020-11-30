Ghana: Rev. Arthur Launches Five Books On Christianity On November 29

Five books aimed at transforming an individual's life for an improved relationship with God are due to be launched on November 29 in Accra

They are Hope on Trial, The Fountain of Wisdom, Strategies & Dynamics for Warfare Prayers, The Fundamentals of Deep Worship and Prayer and The Unlimited & Unquenchable Anointing.

The books were authored by Reverend Stephen Wilfred Arthur, Founder and Head Pastor of Kingdom Family International Church in Accra.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times yesterday, Rev Arthur noted that, some Christians today were disconnected from God due to loss of hope and other life challenges which impede their spiritual and physical growth.

Although there were many publications on how Christians could build a healthy relationship with God, he said, most of them were deficient in providing practical help.

"We have lot of books currently but most of them do not emphasize on practical living. These theoretical books does not help readers in their everyday life," he stated.

The five books, Rev Arthur said, was engaging, challenging and guides readers on what they must do in remaining hopeful and seeking the face of God in all matters.

"These books are real life compasses that will help readers navigate their way through this world and realise their destiny. It provides practical contents for all," he added

He said the books provides motivation to people who were going through challenges in their Christian life and enable them to correct their mistakes and re-energise themselves.

Rev Arthur explained that he was inspired to share his experiences through the books to "help people enjoy a life of transformation and enable live through their challenges."