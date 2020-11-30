Liberia: National AIDS Commission, Partners Plan 2020 World AIDS Day

Monrovia — The National AIDS Commission (NAC) in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Program (NACP) and partners has released activities leading to the commemoration of World AIDS Day 2020 in Liberia.

Liberia will on December 1, 2020 join the rest of the world over to commemorate World AIDS Day, a day set aside by the world body to raise awareness about the HIV and AIDS pandemic; providing a platform to reflect on achievements made in the national HIV response and to embrace solidarity with persons living with HIV and those who have died of AIDS related complications.

According to a NAC release, series of activities have been listed to be executed from November 25-December 1, 2018 under the Global Theme: "Global solidarity, shared responsibility and a National Theme : "Get Involved, end AIDS together in Liberia.

The activities which run from Wednesday, November 25-Satursday, November 28, include radio talk shows, awareness, dialogue and HIV mobile testing at ELWA Junction, Red Light Market and Jocab Town community.

According to the release, these activities will provide a platform for the AIDS Commission to educate people about dangers HIV poses to the country and the need for them know their HIV status.

The release furthered that the HIV mobile testing will also allow the team to visit various beaches during the November 29 festivity to enable Liberians especially young people to know their status.

The release quotes organizers of the World AIDS Day program as saying, these activities will be climaxed with an indoor program on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, where local and international partners will gather to reflect on gains made over the years in mitigating the impact of the HIV and AIDS epidemic on the population.

According to the UNAIDS 2020 Spectrum estimates, 47,000 persons are living with HIV in Liberia with women accounting for 26,000, men 17,000, while children from zero to 14 years account for 4,000.

It also estimated that 2,000 new HIV infections occur annually among persons from 15 years and above, while 1,900 persons die annually due to AIDS-related issues.

The AIDS Commission said it will join partners during the commemoration of the day to showcase progress being made in the country's National HIV and AIDS response and highlight challenges that require redress by policymakers and key stakeholders in ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

Liberia and the rest of the world are implementing a strategy in ensuring that by 2030, 95% of persons living with HIV will know their status, 95% of those tested positive will get on treat treatment and 95% of Persons living with HIV on treatment will have a suppressed viral load.

First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day has be a unique gathering where governments and officials from all sectors in their respective countries have committed themselves to observing the day with speeches, forums, community awareness and media campaign on global and national themes aimed at reaffirming their commitments.