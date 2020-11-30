Liberia: Rep. Crayton Duncan Arrives in Sinoe to Dedicate 15 Self-Sponsored Projects

27 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Monrovia — The Representative of Electoral District #1 and Chairman of the Sinoe's Legislative Caucus, Hon. Crayton O. Duncan is expected to arrive in Sinoe on Saturday, November 28, 2020, to begin the dedication of 15 projects constructed through his personal initiatives for the people of Sinoe.

As part of his stays in Sinoe, the Lawmaker will lead the Campaign of the Coalition for Democratic Change - CDC Sinoe Candidates in Hon. Augustine Chea Sr. for the Senate and Hon. Samson Q. Wiah, Candidate for the Representative Seat in District #2 Sinoe County.

As it can be recalled that during his acquaintances and Appreciation tours throughout the County in 2018 and 2019, the developmental king of Sinoe identified the needs of contributing to the development of the county especially through these communities he visited. Since the Pronouncement, the Sinoe Leader has been working towards seeing the people of Sinoe living modern life and that no Statutory District in Sinoe is left out of the new develop county he would like to see.

The tentative itinerary includes:

Saturday, November 28 2020

Dedication of the Togbaville Public School - Togbaville, Sanquenne Statutory District

Dedication of the Jacksonville Town Hall and Nyefueh Town Market (Renovated Project), Tarjuowon, Statutory District.

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Dedication of the Butaw Radio Station (Voice of Butaw) and Butaw Compound Youth Center, Butaw Administrative District.

Dedication of the Murryville Youth Center, Murryville Township

Monday, November 30, 2020

Dedication of the Farmersville Market Building, Congo Town Market Building, Seebeh Community Guest House, Greenville City, Sinoe County.

In addition, the following projects will be dedicated subsequently...

Panama Youth Center, Johnny's Town Youth Center and Government Camp Youth Center.

Meanwhile, in an effort to provide education for young people through technology, the Lawmaker will establish a computer literacy program in three of the youth centers including... Butaw Youth Center, New Kru Town Youth Center and Seebeh Youth Center. 150 Laptop computers will be distributed for the program.

