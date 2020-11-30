Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records Less Than 100 New Cases in 11 States

30 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Only about 3,184 coronavirus infections are still active in the country.

On Sunday, the number of daily coronaviruses infections in Nigeria was less than 100, marking a sharp decrease from the 246 and 110 cases reported on Friday and Saturday.

The latest figure, 82, one of the lowest in recent months, was recorded in 11 states, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,412, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC update, two persons died on Sunday to take the fatality to 1,173 after zero fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

About 63,055 of the over 67, 000 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only about 3, 184 infections are still active in the country.

The 82 new cases were reported from 11 states - Lagos (48), Rivers (8), Kwara (6), Yobe(6), Katsina (5), FCT(3), Nasarawa(2), Plateau (1), Ogun (1), Kano (1) and Osun (1).

Lagos had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 48 infections to extend its lead as the most impacted city in the country.

Over 23,000 infections and about 220 deaths have been recorded in the commercial city, about a third of the country's total.

Flattening Curve

After four weeks of increase, Nigeria's new weekly COVID-19 infections have reduced, PREMIUM TIMES' review of official data shows.

This paper had reported how new cases increased by 32 per cent in the 44th week of the pandemic, by two per cent in the 45th week, by 22 per cent in the 46th week, and by 2.1 per cent in the 47th week, which is the previous week.

Last week (November 22-28), the country recorded 1,102 fresh cases, a 10 per cent reduction when compared to the previous week's record of 1,232 cases.

The decrease in new cases last week might be as a result of the significant drop in the number of tests carried out.

About 755,000 of Nigeria's 200 million people have been tested thus far.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to limit the risk of contracting the virus.

