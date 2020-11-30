Africa: Interim President Omari to Staff - You Are the Cornerstone of CAF

The Interim President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Mr Constant Omari has praised the staff of the organization for their unwavering professionalism.

He was speaking in his first meeting with the staff of the continental football governing following his recent appointment as the interim leader of the organization.

The 62-year-old met with the staff at the headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday following the Emergency Committee's decision last week for him to take charge of the organization.

He was named to replace Mr. Ahmad Ahmad following the decision of the FIFA Ethics Committee decision to suspend the elected President of CAF.

Omari praised the efforts of the staff says they have been resolute with their work despite the recent challenges the organization has faced.

"I would like to compliment you on the dignity you demonstrated during the trying moments our President had to face and most of all to have guaranteed the continuity of our duty with regards to our rules and regulations," Omari told the staff at the meeting.

I accept the task that has been assigned to me, and I will lead this noble mission diligently, thoughtfully, and responsibly. Be confident and be up to your daily tasks while maintaining the spirit and sense of responsibility - committed to the values we have been sharing for the last three and a half years.

"Our CAF is the governing body of African football, its manager, inspiration, and most of all, its significant and indispensable organiser.

"You are the central core of our confederation. The smooth functioning of the central administration and the running of our activities and programmes lie on your shoulders. "