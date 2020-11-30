Africa: Interim President Omari to Staff - You Are the Cornerstone of CAF

29 November 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Interim President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Mr Constant Omari has praised the staff of the organization for their unwavering professionalism.

He was speaking in his first meeting with the staff of the continental football governing following his recent appointment as the interim leader of the organization.

The 62-year-old met with the staff at the headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday following the Emergency Committee's decision last week for him to take charge of the organization.

He was named to replace Mr. Ahmad Ahmad following the decision of the FIFA Ethics Committee decision to suspend the elected President of CAF.

Omari praised the efforts of the staff says they have been resolute with their work despite the recent challenges the organization has faced.

"I would like to compliment you on the dignity you demonstrated during the trying moments our President had to face and most of all to have guaranteed the continuity of our duty with regards to our rules and regulations," Omari told the staff at the meeting.

I accept the task that has been assigned to me, and I will lead this noble mission diligently, thoughtfully, and responsibly. Be confident and be up to your daily tasks while maintaining the spirit and sense of responsibility - committed to the values we have been sharing for the last three and a half years.

"Our CAF is the governing body of African football, its manager, inspiration, and most of all, its significant and indispensable organiser.

"You are the central core of our confederation. The smooth functioning of the central administration and the running of our activities and programmes lie on your shoulders. "

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.