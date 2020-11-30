Somalia: International Community Delegates Meet Deni to Discuss Election Process

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland State of Somalia leader Said Abdullahi Deni met in Garowe with a delegation from the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, led by United Nations Deputy Representative to Somalia Raisedon Zenenga.

Said Deni spoke to representatives of the international community about the current situation in the country and how to hold free and fair elections on time.

Have received high-level representatives, in Garowe, from

UN Somalia, IGAD, African Union and EU in Somalia. Key issues we discussed include Cyclone Gati, the process of constitutional review, Federal elections preparations and FGS-FMS relations," said Leader Said Abdullahi Deni.

Leader Said Abdullahi Deni said he hoped a timely and credible election would take place and that all parties interested in the election would be satisfied.

"I am very grateful to this delegation for coming to us and I hope that all the points we have discussed will be fruitful, which will contribute to the stability of the country and the political progress of Somalia, and I wish the Somali community at all stages. They will be able to leave the country in a state of stability and security," he added.

Deputy Special Representative of the UN secretary-general in Somalia Raisedon Zenenga, for his part, called on Somali leaders to continue their efforts to hold a free and fair election.

"We urge all Somali leaders to adhere to their commitment to co-operation at a time when preparations for the elections have progressed," said Raisedon Zenenga.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

