Rwanda: Gyms, Swimming Pools Reopen

28 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

A cabinet meeting held on Friday, November 27, among others gave a green light to gyms and swimming pools after more than 8 months of ban in bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to minutes of the meeting released the Prime Minister's Office, the duo will resume with adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures.

"Gyms and swimming pools shall resume operations upon assessment of compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures," reads the statement, adding that: "relevant institutions will provide detailed guidelines."

Other activities allowed to resume are live performances and cultural shows. However, according to cabinet minutes, these activities will resume gradually upon fulfillment of Covid-19 preventive measures.

The concerned institutions are expected to provide detailed guidelines in this regard.

The new changes, according to the statement, took immediate effect.

Some of the Covid-19 preventive measures that will remain in place include a curfew that begins at 10 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

The government has also stressed the essence of the public's unwavering compliance with already existing Covid-19 guidelines such as physical distancing, the wearing of face masks and frequent hand washing among others.

Latest update on Covid-19

Rwanda on Friday, reported 21 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of the country's confirmed cases to 5,872.

Of the new cases, four were confirmed in Kigali, seven in Rubavu district, five in Nyamagabe district, four in Gatsibo district and a single Covid-19 case in Musanze district.

On the same day, 52 people reportedly recovered from the virus.

In total, 5,397 people have so far recovered from Covid-19 in Rwanda.

The latest results were obtained from 2,761 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

Overall, the country has so far conducted 620,019 sample tests.

