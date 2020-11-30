South Africa: The Eshowe Hustle - Resilience and a Rich History Are Hallmarks of This Historic Northern KwaZulu-Natal Town

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Who is the real owner of the luxury Eshowe Aloe Lifestyle Hotel used by former President Jacob Zuma's personal security and other government Despite its shabby, somewhat neglected facade, Eshowe is a treasure trove of intrigues, fascinating secrets and stories of resilience. The oldest town of European settlement in Zululand, battle-scarred Eshowe is a true survivor.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"Den of Thieves" or "The Abode of the Robbers" is what a Zulu prince - later to become King Cetshwayo kaMpande - named his royal homestead at Eziqwaqeni, which is today the bustling trading town of Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

One wonders what it was that led to Cetshwayo's insight and assessment back in 1860 forewarning visitors of the potential dodginess of this, the oldest European settlement in the region and a place where tumultuous historical currents coalesced.

The first settler was Norwegian missionary Ommund Oftebro, who established a station there in 1861. Later Eshowe was to become a key town in the Zulu Kingdom, forming a backdrop to the 1899-1902 Anglo-Boer War, which came to shape the trajectory of land ownership in South Africa.

Welcome to the Hotel Zumafornia

Even more significant was the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

