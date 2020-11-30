South Africa: Xolobeni and Somkhele - More Assassinations Feared As State Drags Its Feet

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hali Healy

Sceptics might be excused for not breathing a huge sigh of relief at the news that the SAPS is investigating death threats against Nonhle Mbuthuma of the Amadiba Crisis Committee. Previous investigations have failed to apprehend assassins, and the investigation into the assassination of 'Bazooka' Radebe was allegedly interfered with by senior SAPS officials.

Fuelled by the discovery of rare earth minerals in 2002 by Australian mining house MRC, conflict still divides the Wild Coast community of Xolobeni. This is despite a landmark decision by the Pretoria High Court in 2018 that community members had the right to refuse mining.

One reason for tension remaining high is that the Ministry of Mineral Resources, led by Gwede Mantashe, decided to appeal this decision, arguing that decisions to issue mining licences belonged to the state, and not communities.

A ruling on this appeal is still pending, yet activists in the area of Umgungundlovu (where the village of Xolobeni is located) have drawn hope from a legal decision made on Monday 14 September 2020 by the North Gauteng High Court, stating that affected communities have a right to see applications for mining licences.

The ruling has been celebrated as a "game-changer for mining-affected...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

