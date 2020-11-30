South Africa: Alas, Poor Oscar, We Knew You Once

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

A new series presents the Pistorius trial as the tragedy of a nice white boy. Rebecca Davis holds back the tears.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Is there anything left to say about Oscar Pistorius and the night on which he took the life of Reeva Steenkamp? The British makers of an exceedingly long new four-part documentary series currently airing on DStv appear to think so. Those of us who lived through the minute-by-minute coverage -- or, for our sins, produced that coverage -- of South Africa's most notorious true crime event may disagree.

The series, tellingly titled The Trials of Oscar Pistorius, comes trailing international backlash. The BBC had to withdraw a trailer for it in the UK after the preview managed to avoid naming Reeva Steenkamp altogether. Who is Steenkamp to the story, after all, other than the woman who selfishly ended Pistorius's glittering athletic career by getting in the way of the four bullets he pumped through a toilet door on Valentine's Day 2013?

Display Adverts

Director Daniel Gordon has fuelled the fire by giving interviews in which he said he hadn't quite made up his mind about whether Pistorius knew Steenkamp was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.