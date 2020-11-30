Egypt: CAF Champions League - Pitso Mosimane 'Catches the Big Fish' in Egypt

analysis

Pitso Mosimane added yet another feather to his already decorated cap. The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach ended a seven-year African Champions League drought for Egypt's Al Ahly, as well as adding to his first Champions League trophy. But how far up the coaching ladder can he climb?

For all his confidence and self-belief, it is unlikely that when a fresh-faced Pitso Mosimane replaced Bruce Grobbelaar as SuperSport United's first-team coach in 2001, he would have imagined himself going on to win two Caf Champions League titles in his career.

However, on Friday he did just that as he led Egyptian giants and Africa's most successful club, Al Ahly, to the Champions League title with victory over the Red Devils' bitter rivals Zamalek.

Al-Ahly players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF Champions League final against Zamalek at Cairo International Stadium. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Khaled Elfiqi)

"Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch the big fish," said Mosimane in reaction to the victory.

Mosimane has been in charge of the side for only two months, having taken the baton from Swiss coach Rene Weiler, who departed the club in September.

