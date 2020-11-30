South Africa: Rise of the Artisan - Jobs in the Sector Are in Higher Demand

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The National List of Occupations in High Demand, launched by the Department of Higher Education last week, saw artisan jobs as being in higher demand this year than two years ago. This comes as the government continues to shift its focus towards the TVET sector in the fight against unemployment.

If you're looking for employment in 2020, you're likely to find work in the artisan sector. This is according to the latest National List of Occupations in High Demand (OIHD) in South Africa.

The list, launched by the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation during a briefing on Thursday, identifies 345 high-demand occupations in broad-ranging sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and finance. Research for the list was done by the Labour Market Intelligence research programme.

"This list is updated every two years, and marks an important step towards helping us understand better the needs of the labour market and signals opportunities where our students and graduates are likely to stand a better chance of finding employment," said Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande during the briefing.

Findings from this year's OIHD saw more artisan jobs identified as being in high demand compared with 2018. While 23 jobs made the list...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

