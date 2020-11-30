South Africa: Media Statement - Police Committee Chairperson Welcomes Arrest of EC Murder Suspect

28 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson, welcomes the speedy arrest of a suspect in the Eastern Cape murder of a mother and five children.

According to Ms Joemat-Pettersson the speedy arrest of the suspect will inevitably restore hope among South Africans that the South African Police Service is capable of effective and rapid investigations. "We welcome the rapid response to this heinous crime that perpetuates the crisis of gender-based-violence (GBV) in South Africa. We urge the investigators to work in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure that the case against the suspect is water-tight for effective and successful prosecution," Ms Joemat-Pettersson emphasised.

Ms Joemat-Pettersson has highlighted her concern over the continuing maiming of women and children, the most vulnerable in our society. "As legislators we must urgently move to process the three new amendment Bills tabled in Parliament in the fight against the scourge of GVB," Ms Joemat-Pettersson said.

She further suggested that the most important amendment that must be fast-tracked is the one that ensures that perpetrators of these heinous crimes are not granted bail and that they must rot in jail.

Ms Joemat-Pettersson said, although these amendments are important and necessary, they kick-in after the crime has been committed or a life has been lost. "We need to have a societal wide recommitment to fighting this scourge. Our society must find ways to deal effectively with the predisposition of violence against women," reiterated Ms Joemat-Pettersson.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.