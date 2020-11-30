South Africa: Pumeza Matshikiza - South African Opera Singer and Covid-19 Survivor Looks to the Future, Not the Past

analysis

She has survived lockdowns, travel bans and a bout with the coronavirus to triumph in two roles in the same opera - 'Porgy and Bess' - in Vienna.

Like so many performing artists around the world this year, South African singer Pumeza Matshikiza has survived a particularly trying year. Her big open air concert at Cape Town's Kirstenbosch Gardens did not take place because of the lockdown. Other projects have also been cancelled or postponed.

Then she came down with a serious case of Covid-19 herself.

Just weeks after fighting her way through its debilitating effects - including an extended hospital stay - Matshikiza insisted on fulfilling her commitment to sing in the Theatre of Vienna's production of the American classic, "Porgy and Bess", alternating between the title role of Bess and the role of Serena, throughout its run.

When "Porgy and Bess" was first staged on 10 October 1935 in New York City, it became an instant hit. It remains one today, and is a true landmark in opera and American musical theatre.

Still, the debate remains over whether it is an opera, a folk opera, a sophisticated, jazz-inflected work of musical theatre or some magical amalgam...