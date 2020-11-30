Uganda: Inside Uganda, EU Standoff Over Election Observers

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took an unprecedented step. It published a statement in which it practically rebuked the European Union (EU) for talking "in the press" about "issues that may be of interest to the EU" instead of "using official channels which remain open".

The statement suggested that government was riled that the head of the EU delegation in Uganda, Mr Attilio Pacifici, had given a detailed explanation stating why the EU had decided not send a team to observe next years' elections.

In his explanation, Mr Pacifici pointed out the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic, failure by the government to carry out any reforms in line with the recommendations that EU observer teams have been making over the last 15 years and failure by the government to send a formal invitation to the EU to send such a team as the three reasons that informed the Union's decision to keep away from the elections.

Government denies not having sent an invitation to the EU. Government in its statement on Tuesday said invitations were sent out on December 18, 2019, and on July 3, 2020, to all diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Uganda and interested in observing the elections.

"The invitation was duly acknowledged by the office of the EU head of delegation. The response to the invitation dated September 3, 2020, indicated that the EU would conduct what they term as a Diplomatic Watching Exercise. In addition, a list of EU diplomats to participate in the exercise was provided, including a request for their accreditation," the statement read in parts.

The office of the head of the EU delegation declined to be drawn into discussing the contents of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

Sunday Monitor has, however, learnt that what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered to be an invitation fell far short of an invitation and was addressed to the wrong party.

"A 'to whom it may concern' kind of diplomatic note will not get you the EU to send a team of election observers. A request for observers has to be specific and it has to be addressed to the president of the EU and the EC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are aware of that," said a source close to the office of the head of the EU delegation.

Were government officials aware of that procedural matter? Prof Sabiiti Makara, who teaches Political Science at Makerere University, is inclined to believe that the procedural matter was ignored on purpose.

"The EU has previously been very critical. Now these particular elections are being messed up and the government does not want very many critical reports out there," Prof Makara argues.

Mr Crispin Kaheru, the former coordinator of the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), who now works as an independent expert on elections, says EU observers are crucial as they inspire confidence about the election and also provide cover to domestic observers who often do not have access to higher offices.

New stance?

It would, however, appear that the EU would not have sent observers even if a formal and procedurally correct invite had been sent.

In his statement last week, Mr Pacifici suggested that the EU had gotten frustrated by the fact that government had not carried out reforms aimed at improving the electoral framework. The EU observer teams have made three separate sets of recommendations.

"The EU has following every general election since 2006 been making recommendations, but nothing ever happens. What then would be the point in sending another observer mission when no progress has been made on recommendations from previous EU electoral missions?" an EU source asked.

Mr Kaheru says it is possible that the EU's assessment showed that all its recommendations were ignored.

"Global practice often demands that minimum conditions for credible, inclusive and transparent elections are met before the deployment of an international mission," he says.

Change of policy?

The EU's stance comes at a time when opinion about Uganda and the leadership in Kampala has been coming under closer scrutiny in the West.

Following the recent arrest of presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Patrick Amuriat Oboi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), the chairperson the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Eliot Engel, poured cold water on Mr Museveni's democratic credentials, adding that the arrests followed in a pattern that Mr Museveni had been following for long.

"For almost two decades, President Museveni has shown he is incapable of conducting an election without jailing his opponents and brutalising Ugandan citizens expressing their desire for a more inclusive democracy. This week, he has continued this trend with the arrest of presidential candidates MP Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Amuriat," the statement read in part.

Former FDC president and presidential candidate Kizza Besigye was in what most commentators believed to have been a plan to have him off the ballot paper, arrested on November 14, 2005, and charged with rape and treason. Former Attorney General Khiddu Makubuya attempted to scuttle his nomination in absentia.

Dr Besigye had earlier on November 25 been granted bail but was rearrested and sent back to jail on charges of terrorism and illegal possession of weapons. He was finally freed on bail on January 6, 2006, but the arrest had left him disadvantaged.

Mr Engel was also critical of government's handling of the protests that broke out following the arrests. Government, he said, had employed an "exceedingly violent response" to the protests.

"This type of conduct on the part of Mr Museveni and State security forces is completely incompatible with holding free, fair, and credible elections, which are scheduled for January 2021. I condemn these State-sanctioned attacks against the Ugandan people," Mr Engel wrote.

At the weekend, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Riviera, while commenting about whether presidential elections results in the United States could be reversed, gave an insight into how lowly Uganda is regarded in terms of credibility of elections.

"We are not Belarus, we are not Uganda. We do not reverse presidential elections (results)," Mr Rivera said.

On Thursday, a delegation of the EU comprising diplomats from the missions of Belgium, Denmark, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden issued a joint statement, in which it reminded government and the security agencies of the need "to ensure the safety, security and dignified treatment of citizens, including electoral candidates and their supporters, in line with national laws and Uganda's international human rights commitments."

The diplomats also called for a probe into the violence that rocked Kampala and other towns on November 18 and 19 following the arrest of both Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Amuriat.

"A full and independent investigation should be launched into the events of 18th and 19th of November, to ensure justice for victims and to avoid impunity for the perpetrators who must be held accountable for their actions," the statement read in parts.

This was unprecedented.

Mr Don Wanyama, President Museveni's senior press secretary, declined to be drawn to comment on the implications of the EU's decision on relations with Uganda and, indeed the West, but retired diplomat Harold Acemah suggests that the West, which had until now been tolerant of the flawed democracy, corruption and other excesses, may be having a rethink about Mr Museveni and Uganda.

He argues that because Mr Museveni endeared himself to the West by putting himself at the front of the war against terror in Somalia, which saw the West provide millions in military and development aid, but that that the affair might be coming to an end.

"The EU have bent over backwards in order to accommodate the NRM and Museveni. The EU is the biggest donor in terms of development aid and trade. We can export duty free to Europe, but it is very possible that this (decision not send observers) signals the beginning of a change in policy," Mr Acemah says.

And a pattern had been set before. In 1980s the West propped up long-time leaders Daniel arap Moi in Kenya and Marshal Mobutu in Zaire. They were bulwarks against communism in Africa, but became expendable once the Cold War ended. Circumstances might be different, but to the West, everyone is expendable.

