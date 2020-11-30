Nigeria: Borno Killings Raises Serious Questions On Nation's Security Architecture - Governors' Forum

Hundreds of residents mourned as they gathered to bury corpses of 43 farmers slaughtered in Zabarmari village, a rice-producing community located in Borno State
The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has condemned the killing of over 40 rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The forum, in a statement by its Chairman and the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, described the attack as morally reprehensible.

He said that the attack brought back ugly memories of several dastardly attacks on soft targets in the state.

Fayemi noted that the farmers were attacked while harvesting their produce totally oblivious of the danger that awaits them in nearby bushes.

He said that the method was consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists felt overpowered by the security operatives.

"This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation's security architecture.

"It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

"Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently."

Fayemi said that the governors were concerned that the carnage was degenerating beyond explicable limits.

He said that the catalogue of destruction had an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large."

Fayemi said that the NGF would collectively review those issues at its next meeting to forge the way forward. (NAN)

