Zimbabwe: Mourners Defy Covid-19 Regulations to Bury Moana

29 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Hundreds of mourners Saturday defied Covid-19 regulations to bid farewell to late video vixen, Michelle 'Moana' Amuli.

Moana, who died in a tragic car accident earlier this month, was finally laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery in the capital.

Dozens of mourners thronged her mother, Yolanda Kuvaonga's Highfield family home where funeral proceedings commenced.

Only a few people had their masks on while the rest simply ignored the 'NO MASK NO ENTRY' sign on the Kuvaonga's residence gate.

Very little to no attention was paid to the sanitising stand and the men manning it who eventually abandoned the task.

There was no effort to practise social distancing as family and friends of the late socialite jostled to get a clearer view of her metal coffin ferried by a Muslim burial company hearse.

At Old Highfields mosque, women belonging to the Islam faith had their hijabs doubling as masks but their male counterparts, just like the mourners who had joined the Moslem burial rites, ignored this public health regulation.

Recently, government hinted at plans to tighten existing lockdown regulations as a measure to curb a further spike in Covid-19 cases.

A total of 9 714 Covid-19 confirmed cases have been recorded in the country including 969 active cases, 8 740 recovered and 275 deaths.

An average of 85 new Covid-19 cases are being recorded daily raising fears of a second wave of the novel virus in Zimbabwe.

