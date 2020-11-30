Kenya: Weatherman Warns of Floods in 15 Counties, Including Nairobi

27 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that there will be heavy rainfall and flooding in 15 counties in the first week of December.

In the advisory, the Meteorological Service Director Stella Aura said the moderate probability of the occurrence is between 33 percent to 66 percent.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm is expected over the northeastern parts of the country. The heavy rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in northeastern and spread to the southern, coastal regions, western and central highlands including Nairobi area on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 respectively," she said.

She added that the rainfall is expected to continue on Sunday 29 over western, southeastern, coastal regions and central highlands including Nairobi area. It is likely to reduce in intensity on Monday 30.

Areas to receive the heavy rains include: Nairobi, Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, Nyeri, Isiolo, Kisii, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Kiambu, Murang'a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga.

Others include: Samburu, Bomet, Nakuru, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo, Migori, Nandi, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Busia, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Kajiado, Narok, Kitui, Kakamega, Mombasa, Siaya and Nyamira.

Aura said landslides are likely to occur in Central and Western regions and urged residents in the areas to move to higher ground.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods," she said while also asking the motorists, cyclists and pedestrians also asked to exercise caution.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes," she said.

She noted that the water levels in rivers, lakes and dams over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands, West of Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley are expected to remain high.

"Floodwaters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream," she said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.