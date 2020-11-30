Kenya Down One Place in Latest FIFA Rankings

27 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — National football team Harambee Stars has dropped one place in the latest FIFA rankings, moving from position 103 to 104 after a win, draw and loss in the last FIFA international match window.

Stars beat Zambia 2-1 in a friendly match last month before picking a 1-1 draw at home and 2-1 loss away to Comoros in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Comoros have meanwhile moved two places up and are now ranked 130th worldwide.

In the CECAFA region, Kenya remains the second best placed team with Uganda still top despite dropping three places down to 79th. Rwanda have not moved and are stagnated at 133 while Tanzania have gone a place down to 135.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal have climbed four places to 17th in the FIFA world rankings after home and away Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victories over Guinea-Bissau, making them the best placed African country.

The Teranga Lions, whose stars include Liverpool forward Mane and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, are the only one of 48 Cup of Nations contenders who boast a 100 percent record after four matchdays.

Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Mali and Burkina Faso complete the African top 10.

