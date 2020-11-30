Ethiopia: PM Abiy Responding to MPs' Queries On Current National Issues

@AbiyAhmedAli / Twitter
(file photo)
21 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is responding to members of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) queries on current national issues.

The house is holding its 6th year second extraordinary session today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy.

The parliamentarians condemned the TPLF attack on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force and they lauded the efforts made by the army to save the country from destruction.

Furthermore, they also praised the commitment of the government to lead effectively the law enforcement operation against the defiant TPLF clique.

Members called for the group to be classified as terrorist, citing the horrific massacre of innocent people in Mai-Kadra.

On the session several questions raised regarding to the on-going law enforcement in Tigray Regional State and bring the TPLF junta to justice, make clarity on law enforcement to international community among others.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved.

