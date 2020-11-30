Zimbabwe: Boreholes for Mvurwi, Concession

A Turkish Muslim humanitarian organisation, Turkishiye Diyanet, in partnership with the Turkish Embassy have come to the rescue of villagers in the Mvurwi and Concession areas, who had to walk for 20 kilometres in search of drinking water, after establishing three solar powered boreholes.

Handing over the boreholes to the community recently, Diyanet representative Mr Burac Ince said his organisation remained committed to improving lives in marginalised communities throughout the world regardless of religious beliefs.

"We are a here on behalf of the Turkish people, we are happy to be reaching our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe with this life changing gesture in communities," he said.

"We should not allow water shortages to affect public health. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said every person must have access to between 50 and 100 litres of water per day to meet their most basic needs and prevent this Covid-19 deadly disease, hence our gesture to support this cause."

Turkishiye Diyanet Zimbabwe representative Mr Adam Wadi said the organisation will continue to engage the Government in humanitarian programmes.

"Times are hard for every community, especially during this Covid-19 era, which require us, despite our religious differences, to come together for a common cause that will see the betterment of our communities," he said.

"We will continue to engage Government through appropriate channels for more humanitarian programmes."

Mr Wadi said water from the boreholes donated by Turkishiye Diyanet should not be sold at any cost and the boreholes should be accessible to everyone despite religious, political and social differences.

Headman Joseph Nhandu of Rivers Farm in Concession where one of the boreholes was drilled to serve over 800 households, said the boreholes came a time when water had become a scarce commodity in his area due to recurring droughts that lowered the water table.

"These boreholes came at the right time when most water bodies are dry and the water table has been lowered, access to drinking water had become a big challenge in this community, we thank this organisation for this gesture," he said.