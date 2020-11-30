Malawi: Mother Group Moves to Address Child Delinquency At Chigwiri

29 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Concerned with child delinquency and rising cases of school dropout among teenage girls at Chigwirizano and Likuni Townships in Lilongwe, Likuni Boys Mother Group has moved in to eliminate harmful practices, including child, early and forced prostitution and marriage.

The group, which is receiving financial support from an Irish organization - Misean Cara through the Marist Brothers, is implementing a project called Renew Horizons and it is currently equipping parents with positive parenting skills.

Speaking at an awareness raising rally at Mwanamanga Football Ground on Sunday, the Likuni Boys Mother Group Project Officer, Fatima Brown, said together with other stakeholders such as the Malawi Police Service, they have identified some of the factors that lead adolescent girls to delinquency and early marriages in the two areas.

Brown disclosed that irresponsible parenthood was one of the factors fuelling delinquency among children.

"So, we want to work in collaboration with the parents and other stakeholders in finding the lasting solution to the factors that drive the children into these traps. We are also empowering women and their families to build their own resilience against poverty whilst at the same time protecting natural resources from further damage through charcoal production," she said.

Brown emphasized that child marriages are a threat towards Malawi's aspiration for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, which seeks governments' commitment to address all harmful practices, including child, early and forced marriage.

Group Village Head (GVH) Mwanamanga blamed the bad behavior among children on the proliferation of video showrooms, which, he said, are exposing the minors to unrated materials.

Mwanamanga asked the Lilongwe City Council and the police to ban video showrooms during schooldays.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.