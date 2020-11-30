Malawi Journos Mourn Veteran Photojournalist Chimpweya

29 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Tributes are pouring in for the late James Chimpweya, a photojournalist who until his death this morning, worked for the Nation Publications Limited.

Chimpweya, who was about to retire, collapsed on Saturday in Chikhwawa where he went to cover a function.

Journalists have taken up in various social media platforms to describe Chimpweya as a humble soul who respected both the young and the old inside the journalism and outside the profession.

He has been described as a deeply religious person who never even harmed a fly.

In a statement, Misa Malawi says it is deeply saddened with the untimely and shocking death of Chimpweya.

"Chimpweya collapsed in Chikhwawa on Saturday, November 28, 2020 and was admitted to Chikhwawa district hospital where he died," says Misa Malawi.

The journalists professional body says Chimpweya was in Chikhwawa for an event that Living Waters Church radio organised for the less privileged children.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.