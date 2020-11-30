Malawi Journos Mourn Veteran Photojournalist Chimpweya

Tributes are pouring in for the late James Chimpweya, a photojournalist who until his death this morning, worked for the Nation Publications Limited.

Chimpweya, who was about to retire, collapsed on Saturday in Chikhwawa where he went to cover a function.

Journalists have taken up in various social media platforms to describe Chimpweya as a humble soul who respected both the young and the old inside the journalism and outside the profession.

He has been described as a deeply religious person who never even harmed a fly.

In a statement, Misa Malawi says it is deeply saddened with the untimely and shocking death of Chimpweya.

"Chimpweya collapsed in Chikhwawa on Saturday, November 28, 2020 and was admitted to Chikhwawa district hospital where he died," says Misa Malawi.

The journalists professional body says Chimpweya was in Chikhwawa for an event that Living Waters Church radio organised for the less privileged children.