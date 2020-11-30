Nigeria - 43 Killed in Borno State

30 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Attackers have killed dozens of people working in rice fields in northeastern Nigeria, according to several local sources cited by news agencies. The assailants on Saturday tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe, near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. Reuter's news agency, citing a village leader, a local fighter with the Zamarmari group and a police source, also reported the attack, putting the death toll to at least 40 people. The victims were labourers from Sokoto state in northwest Nigeria, roughly 1,000km (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, said another militiaman.

