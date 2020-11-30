Cameroon: Management Hitches At Canon Yaounde - Council of Elders Speaks Out

The president of the council, Jean Baptiste Owona convened a press briefing in Yaounde on November 26, 2020 to throw more light on current issues worrying the club.

The President of the Council of Elders of Canon Sportif of Yaounde, Jean Baptiste Owona is of the opinion that the current glitches troubling the club spring from the non-respect of several texts governing the body. He was speaking during a press briefing convened in Yaounde on November 26, 2020.

Concretely, the Council's president believes that the tricky situation of the Yaounde-based club which became complicated in 2018 "is first and foremost legal which lies on the respect and application of the club's texts, rigorously and comprehensively". He however noted that it is not a conflict of persons but rather a strive for the common good of the club.

As for the objectives of the Council of Elders, Jean Baptiste Owona said, "we do not receive nor spend money for the club but we rather ensure that these resources are properly managed so that the club can continue to grow". He further indicates that the Council ensures that there is peace, conviviality and proper management in the club reason why it is indispensable for executive units to strictly work according to the texts and laws governing the club's activities. "The council of Elders therefore has a moral mission and a categorical obligation to set up structures and men for a sound and rigorous management of the club and not to occupy positions," he stated. It is in this light that he urged the General President of Canon Sportif Associations Emanuel Mve, accused of certain managerial discrepancies to make use of his mandate which ends this December to do the right thing.

Thursday's press briefing came barely few days after Canon Sportif of Yaounde held a General Assembly which led to the designation of Placide Mevoua as new Board Chair in replacement of Pierre Wome Nlend.